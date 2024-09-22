Zelenskyy arrives in the United States to participate in UN General Assembly events

On September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States to participate in the events of the UN General Assembly. He announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

We have arrived in the United States of America. The main task is to strengthen Ukraine and protect all our people. This war can be ended with a just peace only through global work. Everyone who values life can help. And the most effective help is determination. The plan for Ukraine's victory will be on the table of all our allies, - Zelensky wrote.

Recall

President Zelenskyy saidthat the fall will determine the further course of the war. He announced important meetings with leaders of countries and international organizations to consolidate peace and achieve a just peace.