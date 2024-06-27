Zelenskyy answers whether he is worried about the possibility of a reduction in France's support amid the elections

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 83190 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 92288 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111342 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184691 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229565 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141177 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367696 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181448 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149469 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197814 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 83279 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 77714 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 92380 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 91920 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111424 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 1558 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10358 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12073 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16257 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37313 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelenskyy answers whether he is worried about the possibility of a reduction in France's support amid the elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22187 views

Zelensky hopes that most countries will support Ukraine despite potential political changes, as the fight is for freedom and for being on the right side of history.

Zelenskyy answers whether he is worried about the possibility of a reduction in France's support amid the elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question about whether he was concerned about the possibility of a potential reduction in support from France amid the country's early parliamentary elections, said that he hoped that "most countries will be on the right side of history, on our side." He told journalists about this upon arrival at the EU leaders' summit, UNN reports.

Details

"I'm sure that everything is based on the support of people, ordinary people, you know, leaders, parties, political leaders and governments always base their thoughts and decisions only on the support of society. And so I hope that even if... of course, this is a decision, you know, elections, this is a decision of a country. We can't put pressure on it and we don't want to. It's about freedom. It's about the values we are fighting for, by the way. So, and that's why I hope that most countries will be on the right side of history, on our side," Zelensky said.

Le Pen supports arming Ukraine, but says "no to French troops"19.06.24, 16:50 • 29181 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
