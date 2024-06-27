Zelenskyy answers whether he is worried about the possibility of a reduction in France's support amid the elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question about whether he was concerned about the possibility of a potential reduction in support from France amid the country's early parliamentary elections, said that he hoped that "most countries will be on the right side of history, on our side." He told journalists about this upon arrival at the EU leaders' summit, UNN reports.

"I'm sure that everything is based on the support of people, ordinary people, you know, leaders, parties, political leaders and governments always base their thoughts and decisions only on the support of society. And so I hope that even if... of course, this is a decision, you know, elections, this is a decision of a country. We can't put pressure on it and we don't want to. It's about freedom. It's about the values we are fighting for, by the way. So, and that's why I hope that most countries will be on the right side of history, on our side," Zelensky said.

