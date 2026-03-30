Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce

Ukraine is ready for an Easter truce, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, writes UNN.

We have supported any formats for ending the war, you know that, but when you don't lose the dignity and independence of our state, a ceasefire - any formats, (...) both full and energy-related. And we are ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays. - Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether Kyiv would offer Moscow a truce during the Easter holidays.

He noted at the same time: "In my opinion, to be honest, normal people who respect life talk about a ceasefire and ending the war for good, not for a few days."

"But, of course, we are ready for any compromises. Except for compromises with our, as I said, dignity and sovereignty. As for strengthening Russia's position in such 2-3 days, well, in 2-3 days they will not be able to strengthen anything. We remember what they promised in 3 days and what they could not do," the President noted.

Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on Easter