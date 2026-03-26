Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on Easter

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, hopes that a large prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia will be possible on Easter, UNN reports.

Negotiations are ongoing and new exchanges will happen. I very much hope that on Easter we will all see a large exchange. We will do everything necessary for this - said Budanov.

Later, Budanov clarified that he did not announce an exchange, but said that he hoped there would be a large exchange on Easter.

I will make every effort for this - added Budanov.

Let's add

The Head of the OP also added that more than 70 exchanges have taken place during the Coordination Headquarters' work. More than eight and a half thousand of our people have returned home and heard the most important words: "You are home. You are in Ukraine."

Behind every exchange is the hard work of a large team: months of extremely difficult negotiations, the efforts of intelligence officers, negotiators, medics, volunteers, diplomats. People you will never see on camera, but who make the impossible possible every day - Budanov summarized.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin stated that peace talks are currently "on pause," but claims that they will continue to negotiate exchanges with Kyiv.