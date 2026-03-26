Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on Easter
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, is making every effort to organize a large-scale exchange. Negotiations continue despite the suspension of the peace process.
The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, hopes that a large prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia will be possible on Easter, UNN reports.
Negotiations are ongoing and new exchanges will happen. I very much hope that on Easter we will all see a large exchange. We will do everything necessary for this
Later, Budanov clarified that he did not announce an exchange, but said that he hoped there would be a large exchange on Easter.
I will make every effort for this
Let's add
The Head of the OP also added that more than 70 exchanges have taken place during the Coordination Headquarters' work. More than eight and a half thousand of our people have returned home and heard the most important words: "You are home. You are in Ukraine."
Behind every exchange is the hard work of a large team: months of extremely difficult negotiations, the efforts of intelligence officers, negotiators, medics, volunteers, diplomats. People you will never see on camera, but who make the impossible possible every day
Let us remind you
The Kremlin stated that peace talks are currently "on pause," but claims that they will continue to negotiate exchanges with Kyiv.