Zelenskyy announced the preparation of seven new security agreements. One of them is with the United States

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the preparation of seven new security documents, one of them from the United States, UNN reports.

We are preparing seven new security documents for our country - bilateral security agreements. In particular, the security agreement with the United States. Weapons, finance, political cooperation - today I worked with the team on the specific details of these documents, and some of them already have preliminary text of agreements - Zelensky said during a video address.

According to the President, each of the agreements will support Ukraine this year and in the following years - the security architecture for the period until Ukraine joins NATO.

Security agreement with France: the Presidential Administration published the text

We fill the draft agreements with stronger opportunities for Ukraine and for our common security with partners. It is clear that a special priority is given to everything that will provide more protection against Russian terror - Zelenskyy summarized.

Security Agreement between Ukraine and Finland: The OP published the text