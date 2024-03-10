Zelenskyy and Macron discuss the situation on the battlefield

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation and discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the results of the International Conference in Support of Ukraine, which was recently held in Paris. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian state in a telegram, UNN reports .

Details

He thanked for the strong defense package of February 16, as well as for the personal leadership of the French President in launching the long-range weapons coalition, new initiatives and all statements in support of Ukraine.

It is also noted that Zelenskyy and Macron exchanged views on the expected results of the upcoming meeting in Ukraine in the near future.

