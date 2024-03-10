Zelenskyy and Macron discuss the situation on the battlefield

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 27326 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 98691 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64632 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 261572 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224780 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188462 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 229052 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251123 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157092 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372036 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36201 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 98691 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261572 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207365 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224780 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18277 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26599 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26673 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62291 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69562 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss the situation on the battlefield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61118 views

Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the situation on the frontline and the results of the International Conference in Support of Ukraine held in Paris, with Zelenskyy thanking Macron for the defense package and his leadership in launching initiatives to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss the situation on the battlefield

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation and discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the results of the International Conference in Support of Ukraine, which was recently held in Paris. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian state in a telegram, UNN reports .

Details

He thanked for the strong defense package of February 16, as well as for the personal leadership of the French President in launching the long-range weapons coalition, new initiatives and all statements in support of Ukraine.

It is also noted that Zelenskyy and Macron exchanged views on the expected results of the upcoming meeting in Ukraine in the near future.

Macron discusses aid to Ukraine with party leaders. Opposition says he said there are "no limits" to French support for Ukraine07.03.24, 15:55 • 24086 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
