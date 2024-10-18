Zelensky: Ukraine will receive new aid packages from the US every 2-3 weeks
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will receive aid packages worth $500-750 million from the United States every 2-3 weeks. This is part of a plan to strengthen the Ukrainian army agreed with President Biden.
Every 2-3 weeks, Ukraine will receive new aid packages from the United States, ranging from half a billion to 750 million dollars.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the We Are Ukraine channel, UNN reports .
I had a conversation with US President Joe Biden two days ago, we received an aid package and agreed that this is part of the plan - Ukraine will very quickly, every 2-3 weeks, receive aid packages that will strengthen our army. The packages will be large: from half a billion to 750 million dollars
According to him, this process will be super fast.
UNN reported that NATO chief announced “significant” military assistance to Ukraine.
Also , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the White House team is expected to arrive in Ukraine to provide further responses to the Victory Plan.
