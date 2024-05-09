ukenru
Actual
Zelensky: Ukraine will be able to stop Russia in the east with increased arms supplies

Zelensky: Ukraine will be able to stop Russia in the east with increased arms supplies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16104 views

The Ukrainian military will be able to stop the Russian invaders in the east thanks to an increase in arms supplies from the approved US military aid package, which will allow them to seize the initiative from Russia, President Zelenskyy believes.

The Ukrainian military will be able to stop the Russian invaders in the east, where they now have the initiative after receiving new batches of weapons, in particular, from the approved US military aid package. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an UNN correspondent reports.

We see what is happening in the east of our country. We didn't have enough forces there, and we have been increasing our forces in the east - Avdiivka, Pokrovsk, you know all these areas. It is a really difficult situation there, not for the first day... It is important that we are not just living, we are fighting, we are fortifying, strengthening, negotiating, putting maximum pressure on our partners to increase the supply of weapons. If the supply of weapons increases, we will be able to stop them in the east 

- Zelensky said.

rf has an advantage, but we can make a difference - Dutch defense minister08.05.24, 14:15 • 30376 views

He noted that it's no secret that  in the east, the Russians have the initiative now.

They have the initiative there now, it's no secret. We need to stop them, to take the initiative into our own hands. This is only possible when you have something solid in your hands. We understand the names, we understand the amount of everything we need, we understand the number of teams, we understand how many we need to take out to give people a rest. We have a plan for these rotations, thank God we have all this. But in addition to these strong brigades that are being withdrawn, we need to have manned brigades coming in. Not just strong guys, but strong guys not with bare hands 

- Zelensky said.

He added that we need mechanized, powerful brigades, etc.

That's why this aid is from point A - the vote in Congress, or European support... But point B is Ukraine, and this is the front. So there is a distance from point A to point B, and it is no longer in kilometers, it is now in weeks and months... There are supplies, but not the volumes that were voted for. As soon as they arrive, we will stop their initiative in the east of the state

- Zelensky said.

Situation escalates in Avdiivka sector, heavy fighting continues - "Khortytsia" separate military unit09.05.24, 15:59 • 16009 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War Politics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

