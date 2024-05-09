Situation escalates in Avdiivka sector, heavy fighting continues - "Khortytsia" separate military unit

The most difficult situation in the east is in the Avdiivka sector. The situation has relatively escalated, heavy fighting continues, but the situation is fully controlled by the Defense Forces. Nazar Voloshyn , the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The enemy is pressing in all directions, the situation at the front is as follows: Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka are the hottest areas in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit - Voloshyn said.

According to him, the Defense Forces are holding back the Russian invaders, repelling the assaults of the enemy, who has not abandoned its intention to seize Ukrainian territories and is throwing all its forces into advancing.

Currently, the most difficult situation in the east is in the Avdiivka sector, where the situation is relatively tense, heavy fighting continues, but is fully controlled by the Defense Forces. The enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative, break through the front line, focusing its main efforts on these areas I mentioned and create a significant advantage in forces and means - Voloshyn said.

He noted that the situation along the front line is changing dynamically.

The Russian army continues to attempt to storm our positions using artillery, tanks and drones of various types and classes, as well as aviation to launch missile and bomb attacks ," Voloshyn said.

Addendum

The General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, on May 8 , Ukrainian troops repelled 45 attacks in the Avdiivka sector in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

