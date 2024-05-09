Situation escalates in Avdiivka sector, heavy fighting continues - "Khortytsia" separate military unit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81160 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107343 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150200 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154239 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250487 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174184 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165439 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225988 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39753 views

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39753 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31685 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31685 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64085 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64085 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32237 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32237 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58182 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58182 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225988 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224587 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81160 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58182 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64085 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112937 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113836 views
Situation escalates in Avdiivka sector, heavy fighting continues - "Khortytsia" separate military unit

Situation escalates in Avdiivka sector, heavy fighting continues - "Khortytsia" separate military unit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16009 views

The most difficult situation is in the Avdiivka sector, where fierce fighting continues, but the situation is fully controlled by the Defense Forces, despite attempts by Russian occupants to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line.

The most difficult situation in the east is in the Avdiivka sector.  The situation has relatively escalated, heavy fighting continues, but the situation is fully controlled by the Defense Forces. Nazar Voloshyn , the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The enemy is pressing in all directions, the situation at the front is as follows: Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka are the hottest areas in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit

- Voloshyn said.

According to him, the Defense Forces are holding back the Russian invaders, repelling the assaults of the enemy, who has not abandoned its intention to seize Ukrainian territories and is throwing all its forces into advancing.

Currently, the most difficult situation in the east is in the Avdiivka sector, where the situation is relatively tense, heavy fighting continues, but is fully controlled by the Defense Forces. The enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative, break through the front line, focusing its main efforts on these areas I mentioned and create a significant advantage in forces and means

- Voloshyn said.

He noted that the situation along the front line is changing dynamically.

The Russian army continues to attempt to storm our positions using artillery, tanks and drones of various types and classes, as well as aviation to launch missile and bomb attacks

 ," Voloshyn said.

Addendum

The General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, on May 8 , Ukrainian troops repelled 45 attacks in the Avdiivka sector in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Voloshyn on Russians blocked at the plant in Krasnohorivka: they are in a difficult situation09.05.24, 15:45 • 17441 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
bakhmutBakhmut
donetskDonetsk

