Voloshyn on Russians blocked at the plant in Krasnohorivka: they are in a difficult situation

The Russian occupiers, who have taken refuge in the remains of the refractory plant in Krasnohorivka, are in a difficult situation. The defense forces have cut off all their logistics routes and taken control of the entire road and approaches to the plant. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

An assault group broke through in the east of Krasnohorivka, they took refuge in the remains of a refractory plant and are now in a difficult situation, as they are practically deprived of ammunition and armored vehicles. Our soldiers have cut off all their logistics routes, taking control of the entire road and approaches to the plant - Voloshyn said.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy's advance into the city, and the situation is fully under Ukrainian control.

"The city is fully controlled by units of one of the formations - the 59th separate mechanized brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy has not had any territorial successes here in recent days," said Voloshyn.

Addendum

Russian forces tried to break through on armored vehicles and motorcycles to Krasnohorivka, but were left without support and ammunition.