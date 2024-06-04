Zelensky returned to Kiev and held a bet: they talked about changes on the battlefield, the placement of expected air defense systems and "light"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Kiev and held a bet - he heard the commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky about changes on the battlefield. In addition, they discussed the construction of fortifications and providing people with light, reports UNN.

After returning to Kiev, I first spent a bet to get all the updates on changes on the battlefield. He heard the report of the commander-in-chief Alexander Sirsky on the situation in the main areas Zelensky said.

According to him, there were reports of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Minister for strategic industries Alexander Kamishin: the fight against Russian Eagles, lancets and other drones and the development of their own UAV and electronic warfare technologies. We have also identified priority areas for the deployment of expected air defense systems.

"Chief of the General Staff Anatoly Bargilevich reported on the state of training, recruitment of weapons and personnel of brigades and reserves. Heads of the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv military administrations – on the further construction of fortifications, protection of important objects, in particular generation, and the current state of providing people with light," the president concluded.

