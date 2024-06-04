The enemy is still active in the Pokrovsky direction, 14 battles continue there - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37502 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100383 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148342 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243681 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172823 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164375 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222050 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75042 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110014 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34116 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47541 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82817 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221317 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37524 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24473 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29957 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110016 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112467 views
The enemy is still active in the Pokrovsky direction, 14 battles continue there - General Staff

The enemy is still active in the Pokrovsky direction, 14 battles continue there - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16839 views

The Ukrainian military repelled numerous enemy attacks on several fronts, and the highest intensity of enemy attacks was observed in the Pokrovsky direction

There have already been 42 military clashes at the front today, and the Pokrovsky direction  has the highest intensity of enemy attacks - 14 clashes continue there.  this was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report for 13 hours on June 4, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 42 military clashes have occurred. Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the Russian invaders, destroy infantry and equipment

- reported in the General Staff.

The situation in the areas, according to the General Staff, is as follows::

In Kupyansky direction since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled three attacks  in the area of Sinkovka and Yampol. Two more clashes continue near Stepnaya Novoselovka and Stelmakhovka. According to the General Staff, the situation there is controlled.   

In the Seversky direction, Our Defenders repelled one enemy assault near Belogorovka.   

Three times the invaders tried to attack in The Kramatorsk direction, near Klishcheyevka and Kalinovka. Both attempts were unsuccessful. Another clash continues in the area of Andreevka. Units of the Defense Forces control the situation. 

On Pokrovsky direction today the highest intensity of enemy attacks.  the total number of military operations has increased to 25 since the beginning of the day. fighting continues near Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, progress, Kalinovo, Novopokrovsky. 

Our soldiers have repelled 11 attacks, and another 14 are continuing. The situation is tense, but controlled

- stated in the General Staff.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled one assault action near Krasnogorovka, and another clash continues. 

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy attacked three times near Staromayorsky, Konstantinovka and Zolotaya Niva.  had no success. No losses of positions were allowed. 

In the Orekhovsky direction, Russian troops tried to push our units in the area of Nogo's work. They failed and left.

In the Dnieper direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the aggressor tried to storm our positions twice near Krynok. The attacks were repulsed.  the situation is controlled.   

In other areas, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff added. 

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,290 military personnel04.06.24, 07:38 • 22244 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kramatorskKramatorsk
polandPoland

