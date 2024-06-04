The enemy is still active in the Pokrovsky direction, 14 battles continue there - General Staff

There have already been 42 military clashes at the front today, and the Pokrovsky direction has the highest intensity of enemy attacks - 14 clashes continue there. this was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report for 13 hours on June 4, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 42 military clashes have occurred. Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the Russian invaders, destroy infantry and equipment - reported in the General Staff.

The situation in the areas, according to the General Staff, is as follows::

In Kupyansky direction since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled three attacks in the area of Sinkovka and Yampol. Two more clashes continue near Stepnaya Novoselovka and Stelmakhovka. According to the General Staff, the situation there is controlled.

In the Seversky direction, Our Defenders repelled one enemy assault near Belogorovka.

Three times the invaders tried to attack in The Kramatorsk direction, near Klishcheyevka and Kalinovka. Both attempts were unsuccessful. Another clash continues in the area of Andreevka. Units of the Defense Forces control the situation.

On Pokrovsky direction today the highest intensity of enemy attacks. the total number of military operations has increased to 25 since the beginning of the day. fighting continues near Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, progress, Kalinovo, Novopokrovsky.

Our soldiers have repelled 11 attacks, and another 14 are continuing. The situation is tense, but controlled - stated in the General Staff.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled one assault action near Krasnogorovka, and another clash continues.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy attacked three times near Staromayorsky, Konstantinovka and Zolotaya Niva. had no success. No losses of positions were allowed.

In the Orekhovsky direction, Russian troops tried to push our units in the area of Nogo's work. They failed and left.

In the Dnieper direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the aggressor tried to storm our positions twice near Krynok. The attacks were repulsed. the situation is controlled.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff added.

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,290 military personnel