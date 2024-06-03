Italy to send second SAMP/T system to Ukraine to protect against russian missile attacks-Italian Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that the country will provide Ukraine with a second SAMP/T System.
Details
On Monday, during an interview with state broadcaster Rai, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Italy will send a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.
Recall
The SAMP/T System, also known as MAMBA, is a joint development of France and Italy. This is a high-tech battery that can track dozens of targets simultaneously and intercept up to 10 targets simultaneously. It is important to note that SAMP/T is the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
