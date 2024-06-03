Italy to send second SAMP/T system to Ukraine to protect against russian missile attacks-Italian Foreign Ministry

Italian Foreign Ministry spokesman Antonio Tajani confirmed that Ukraine will transfer the second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, during an interview with state broadcaster Rai, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Italy will send a second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.

Recall

The SAMP/T System, also known as MAMBA, is a joint development of France and Italy. This is a high-tech battery that can track dozens of targets simultaneously and intercept up to 10 targets simultaneously. It is important to note that SAMP/T is the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Italy is likely to send a second SAMP/T system to Ukraine - mass media