Zelensky on the exchange of prisoners: "We will do our best to have more of them"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video of yesterday's big prisoner exchange and said that Ukraine will do its best to get more prisoners, reports UNN.

"We are home" are the words that all Ukrainians returning from russian captivity hear. We will do our best to make sure there are more of them. It is very important to bring our people home. And I am grateful to all international partners who are helping us with this. I thank our team that works on exchanges - Zelensky wrote.



Appendix

On January 3, Ukraine managed to return more than 200 soldiers and civilians from russian captivity. According to the Ombudsman, the Ukrainians had been held captive for at least six months, and some for more than a year and a half. All of them returned from russia in poor physical condition. They were exhausted and very thin. As for their moral condition, "all are morally strong, all are brave," Lubinets said.

He also does not rule out the possibility that in the coming weeks Ukrainian defenders may return from russian captivity again .

"There was a long pause in exchanges, but there was no pause in negotiations on exchanges" - Zelenskyy