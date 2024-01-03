"There was a long pause in exchanges, but there was no pause in negotiations on exchanges" - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked everyone involved in the implementation of the latest exchange of prisoners of war. In particular, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the military who captured the occupiers on the front line and thus replenished the exchange fund. The main part of the address of the Ukrainian President is quoted by UNN.

Today, despite all the challenges, is the best news in a long time. There was a long pause in exchanges, but there was no pause in the negotiations on exchanges. We are using every opportunity, we are trying all options for mediation. At every international meeting that can help, we raise the issue of returning our prisoners. And we will continue to work to return all of them. ... I am grateful to the entire team that has worked and is working to keep the exchanges going! Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Malyuk, Klymenko. And of course, I thank each of our soldiers on the front line, who takes the occupiers prisoner and replenishes our exchange fund. The more more Russians we take prisoners, the more effective the negotiations on exchanges will be more effective. - the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that among the returnees are many who were still missing, and emphasized the importance of "keeping hope alive."

Now I'm glad I managed to unblock the exchange. Back home Both the Armed Forces and the National Guard have been returned home. Border guards, Navy soldiers. Most of them are soldiers and sergeants. But also officers. It's a really good day for Ukraine. Some of our soldiers are defenders of Mariupol and "Azovstal. Some of those who have been released now, even at the beginning, were not information that they were in captivity. They were considered to be missing. It is very important to keep hope alive. - Zelensky said.

Additionally

The Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War this exchange was called the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Among the of the liberated Ukrainians were the defenders of Azovstal, Zmeinyi Island, and 6 civilians, and 48 people who were officially considered "missing missing".

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs expressed special gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for active participation in the realization of this exchange.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the return of Ukrainian defenders to homeland and thanked everyone who, despite all the difficulties, brings our people home despite all the difficulties.