Zelensky on information about Zaluzhny's possible dismissal: "We need a reboot"

For the first time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on reports of the possible resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. According to him, Ukraine needs changes in the country's leadership. The head of state said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, UNN reports.

Asked about media reports about the possible resignation of the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the President replied:

"This is a matter for the people who should lead Ukraine. Of course, we need a reboot, a new beginning. I mean something serious that concerns not one person, but the direction of the country's leadership."

Zelensky noted that it is a matter of rotating a number of state leaders, not only in the military sector.

"I'm thinking about this replacement, but I can't say that we replaced one person here. If we want to win, we must push everyone in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot lose heart, give up, we must have the right positive energies... That is why I am talking about reset, about replacement, I mean something serious that concerns not one person, but the direction of the country's leadership," the President explained.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States stays out of personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities make decisions on personnel issues in the Armed Forces on their own.