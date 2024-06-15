$41.340.03
Zelensky meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Switzerland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25318 views

At the Peace Summit in Switzerland, President Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, thanking him for his humanitarian support for Ukraine, including the return of Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners, and for his prayers for peace.

Zelensky meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Switzerland

On the sidelines of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's Telegram post.

Details

I met with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I thank you for your humanitarian support for Ukraine, especially in the return of Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners. Thank you for your prayers for peace and assistance to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression. This is very important to us

- the president said in a statement.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine appreciates the efforts of the Patriarch to promote the development and strengthening of Orthodoxy in Ukraine and the dialogue with the clergy of the world and partner countries on this issue.

Recall

To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit. This will be done by openly and officially declaring their position.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

