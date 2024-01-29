Zelensky: it was very wrong for TCR representatives to walk the streets, there are opportunities for a digital format

It is very wrong when representatives of the Territorial Centres of Recruitment walked the streets looking for men who didn't come to the military registration and enlistment offices, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, noting that he asked for this to be corrected in the new draft law on mobilization, because today there are opportunities to use the digital format, UNN reports.

The journalist noted that there are many videos on the Internet of men being detained by the military right on the street.

"Yes, there are cases. It's very wrong when representatives of military registration and enlistment offices walked the streets looking for guys who didn't come to the military registration and enlistment offices, etc. But here I would like us to be fair and honest. This is absolutely wrong, they should not do this," Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that he had asked the military and MPs to make sure that the new draft law o"n mobilization "does not have a chance to walk the streets."

"There are opportunities to use the digital format today, we live in a time of digitalization. Moreover, we are a very digitalized country. We have established this process during the pandemic and during the war. There is no question of solving this issue today," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that mobilization is primarily a matter of justice, because it is unfair to bypass when someone dies for you, and it is fair that a person should know where he or she is going, for how long and how much he or she will be prepared.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat he would not categorically grant additional powers to the TCR.

Lubinets also statedthat TCC employees do not have the right to take documents and physically detain Ukrainian citizens.