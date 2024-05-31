ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Actual
Zelensky discussed with the Swedish Prime Minister Ukraine's integration into the EU, NATO and defense cooperation

Zelensky discussed with the Swedish Prime Minister Ukraine's integration into the EU, NATO and defense cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25078 views

President Zelensky met with Swedish prime minister Kristersson to discuss defense cooperation and Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. We discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the defense sector, and the path of our state to integration into the EU and NATO, UNN informs.

Zelensky noted that since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Sweden has been significantly and comprehensively helping Ukraine. The third Ukraine – Northern Europe summit is also being held in the Swedish capital, the results of which will strengthen our country.

"During the meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, we discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the defense sector, and the path of our state to integration into the EU and NATO. Sweden's active position in preparing for the first global peace summit is important for us", - the president of Ukraine said on Telegram.

The head of State thanked for the strong security agreement, for all the support of our state and people.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
swedenSweden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

