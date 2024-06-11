Zelensky: as of now, Russia's biggest strategic advantage over Ukraine is an advantage in the sky

ukenru
At the moment, Russia's biggest strategic advantage over Ukraine is the advantage in the sky: hundreds of guided airstrikes are carried out daily, and Ukraine's only response is air defense systems.

As of today, the biggest advantage over Ukraine is the advantage in the sky. Every day, the Russian Federation strikes hundreds of crabs at Ukraine. The only answer to this is air defense systems. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

For more than two years, the Ukrainians have proved that we are capable of knocking the occupier out of our territory and achieving the necessary victories for Ukraine. We can drive the Russian army out of our land, we won the Black Sea for Ukraine and proved that thanks to modern air defense systems, we can destroy any Russian missiles and drones. What is the key to this? The ability to deprive Russia of one or another advantage. As of now, Russia's biggest strategic advantage over Ukraine is the advantage in the sky. This is a missile and bomb terror that helps Russian troops advance on the ground, and Russian hatred destroys lives. Only guided aerial bombs daily - up to a hundred

Zelensky said. 

He noted that last Sunday the invaders launched 80 guided airstrikes on Ukraine, and on Monday - 95.

This is insanely destructive pressure. Plus rockets, plus attack drones. Until we deprive Russia of such an opportunity, the opportunity to terrorize Ukraine, then Putin will have no real interest in seeking an honest peace and his illusion that Ukraine can be erased by smashing everything that gives life a foundation and protection with bombs and missiles will remain unchanged. Air defense is the answer

Zelensky added.

The president thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for transferring another air defense system to Ukraine.

recall

Germany will deliver a third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T installations, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition to Ukraine in the next weeks and months.

Contact us about advertising