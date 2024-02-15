ukenru
Actual
Zelensky announces new replacements in the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Zelensky announces new replacements in the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100913 views

Zelenskyy announced new appointments to senior positions in the Ukrainian army. He noted that he had already signed the relevant decrees.

There are more replacements in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had already signed decrees on new military appointments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening video address of the head of state.

Today I also signed several decrees on new replacements in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. More combat experience of this war, more modern approaches.  I thank everyone who is fighting and working for our country and people! Thank you to everyone who helps us!

- said the Ukrainian President.

Details

Zelensky made the unnecessary announcement about the appointment at the very end of his video address.

It should be noted that the website of the official website of the President of Ukraine did not contain any decrees as of 23:28.

Optional

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat he has left for the Munich Security Conference, where he will meet with partners and sign new agreements to strengthen Ukraine's security architecture.

In his evening video address to Ukrainians, the head of state also reacted to the incident with spilled Ukrainian grain in the border area with Poland. He explained why such incidents are dangerous and how Ukrainians and Poles should respond to them.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

