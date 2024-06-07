Zelensky and Biden meeting in Paris: OP revealed details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Joseph Biden in Paris. They discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities, the situation on the battlefield and preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by the Office of the president, writes UNN.

"We look forward to your continued support and that you will stand shoulder to shoulder with us. This is so necessary for our people to feel that we are not alone, that we are our strategic partner," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

During the meeting, they discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities and the process of preparing for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

Zelensky spoke about the situation on the battlefield, noting that for effective protection from Daily Russian terror, Ukraine needs to be able to strike at military facilities on the territory of Russia.

"You keep fighting in a way that's just amazing. And I'm not going to leave you. Today I signed an additional package worth 2 225 million, which, in particular, will help you restore the power grid. I continue to say that the United States of America stands by you. You are a bulwark against aggression. We have to be close. Therefore, I expect a detailed discussion of what to do next," Biden said.

The president expressed gratitude to Joseph Biden for the leadership support of the Ukrainian formula for peace by the United States and stressed the importance of US participation in the global peace summit at the vice-presidential level.

US President Joe Biden apologized to his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky for delaying earlier this year the adoption of a new military aid package delayed by the Republican opposition in Congress.