Zelensky and Biden meeting in Paris: OP revealed details

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57094 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102745 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145883 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246490 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173271 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164682 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148217 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113021 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48202 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60160 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 99708 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39831 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32809 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246490 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223701 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235898 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222830 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57094 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32809 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39831 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112112 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113066 views
Zelensky and Biden meeting in Paris: OP revealed details

Kyiv

 18951 views

During their meeting in Paris, Zelensky and Biden discussed Ukraine's defense capability, the situation on the battlefield and preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Joseph Biden in Paris. They discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities, the situation on the battlefield and preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement. This was reported by the Office of the president, writes UNN.

"We look forward to your continued support and that you will stand shoulder to shoulder with us. This is so necessary for our people to feel that we are not alone, that we are our strategic partner," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

During the meeting, they discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities and the process of preparing for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

Zelensky spoke about the situation on the battlefield, noting that for effective protection from Daily Russian terror, Ukraine needs to be able to strike at military facilities on the territory of Russia.

"You keep fighting in a way that's just amazing. And I'm not going to leave you. Today I signed an additional package worth 2 225 million, which, in particular, will help you restore the power grid. I continue to say that the United States of America stands by you. You are a bulwark against aggression. We have to be close. Therefore, I expect a detailed discussion of what to do next," Biden said.

The president expressed gratitude to Joseph Biden for the leadership support of the Ukrainian formula for peace by the United States and stressed the importance of US participation in the global peace summit at the vice-presidential level.

US President Joe Biden apologized to his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky for delaying earlier this year the adoption of a new military aid package delayed by the Republican opposition in Congress.

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising