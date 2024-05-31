Zelensky's Office after reports about the easing of US policy on strikes on targets in the Russian Federation welcomed Washington's step

The Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, after reports of The Joe Biden administration easing the long-standing policy prohibiting Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, welcomed such a move by the United States. This was stated in comments to The Guardian by Zelensky's press secretary Sergey Nikiforov, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, the Biden administration relaxed its long-standing policy prohibiting Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia. It reportedly granted permission to Ukraine to return fire – but only near Kharkiv, where Moscow is conducting a new offensive.

The decision, as the publication points out, "allows Ukraine to use the HIMARS artillery provided by the United States to strike at Russian soldiers and control centers.

Zelensky's press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov welcomed the US move. He told The Guardian:"this will significantly strengthen our ability to resist Russia's attempts to cross the border en masse.

But, as the publication notes, the White House insisted that its policy to ban deeper strikes has not changed. According to him, Ukraine will still not be able to use the Atacms long-range system on the territory of Russia, the newspaper writes.