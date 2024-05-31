ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky's Office after reports about the easing of US policy on strikes on targets in the Russian Federation welcomed Washington's step

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21115 views

The Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, after reports that the Joe Biden administration is easing the long-standing policy that prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, welcomed such a step by the United States.

The Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, after reports of The Joe Biden administration easing the long-standing policy prohibiting Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, welcomed such a move by the United States. This was stated in comments to The Guardian by Zelensky's press secretary Sergey Nikiforov, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, the Biden administration relaxed its long-standing policy prohibiting Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia. It reportedly granted permission to Ukraine to return fire – but only near Kharkiv, where Moscow is conducting a new offensive.

The decision, as the publication points out, "allows Ukraine to use the HIMARS artillery provided by the United States to strike at Russian soldiers and control centers.

Zelensky's press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov welcomed the US move. He told The Guardian:"this will significantly strengthen our ability to resist Russia's attempts to cross the border en masse.

But, as the publication notes, the White House insisted that its policy to ban deeper strikes has not changed. According to him, Ukraine will still not be able to use the Atacms long-range system on the territory of Russia, the newspaper writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
white-houseWhite House
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
mgm-140-atacmsMGM-140 ATACMS
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS
kharkivKharkiv

