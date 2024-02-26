$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2668 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48262 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186190 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108118 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210669 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242970 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254421 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160557 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelenskiy's figures on military death toll differ widely from US estimates - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32202 views

Zelenskiy's claim of 31,000 Ukrainian military deaths since the start of the Russian invasion differs significantly from previous American estimates of more than 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed and 100,000-120,000 wounded, the New York Times reports.

Zelenskiy's figures on military death toll differ widely from US estimates - NYT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's figures of 31,000 Ukrainian military deaths since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion are very different from the estimates of American officials, The New York Timesreports, UNN

Details

As noted, Zelensky's data cannot be verified by independent experts. However, they are very different from the estimates of American officials, the NYT writes. 

The newspaper reports that last summer, U.S. officials put the casualty toll much higher, saying that about 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers  had been killed and 100,000 to 120,000 wounded. 

Russian military losses, according to officials, were about twice as high, the NYT notes. 

Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive - Zelensky25.02.24, 19:03 • 158745 views

Context 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference on February 25  that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died in the war.  According to him, 180,000 Russians also died in the war, and together with the wounded, the enemy's losses reach 500,000 people.

Plus 880 occupants and 13 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses26.02.24, 07:44 • 33259 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
The New York Times
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
