Zelenskiy's figures on military death toll differ widely from US estimates - NYT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's figures of 31,000 Ukrainian military deaths since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion are very different from the estimates of American officials, The New York Timesreports, UNN.

Details

As noted, Zelensky's data cannot be verified by independent experts. However, they are very different from the estimates of American officials, the NYT writes.

The newspaper reports that last summer, U.S. officials put the casualty toll much higher, saying that about 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 100,000 to 120,000 wounded.

Russian military losses, according to officials, were about twice as high, the NYT notes.

Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive - Zelensky

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference on February 25 that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died in the war. According to him, 180,000 Russians also died in the war, and together with the wounded, the enemy's losses reach 500,000 people.

Plus 880 occupants and 13 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses