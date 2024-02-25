$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2668 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48262 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186184 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108118 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294064 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210669 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242970 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254421 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160557 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views

02:15 PM • 106644 views
02:15 PM • 107818 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242754 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242754 views

Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 158745 views

Zelenskiy said that Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive, but did not disclose details, noting that fewer people knowing about these plans could lead to a quicker victory and an unexpected result for Russia.

Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive - Zelensky

Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive, but the details of this plan are not disclosed. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

"The main thing is to have a plan. And we have this plan. I will not be able to tell you the details of this plan. I will explain to you: the fewer people know the plans of the Ukrainian army, the faster the victory and the unexpected result for the Russians (...) There is a plan. The plan is clear. I cannot tell you the details. I have no right to do so. This plan is connected with the change of leadership, there are appropriate changes," Zelensky answered when asked whether Ukraine plans to launch another counteroffensive.

Budanov predicts new Ukrainian counteroffensive for spring - Telegraph31.01.24, 21:26 • 102937 views

The President also said that the plan for the preliminary counteroffensive was known to the Russians before its implementation.

"Frankly speaking, our counteroffensive actions last year were on the Kremlin's table even before the counteroffensive actions began," Zelensky said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
