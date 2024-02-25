Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive - Zelensky

Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive, but the details of this plan are not disclosed. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

"The main thing is to have a plan. And we have this plan. I will not be able to tell you the details of this plan. I will explain to you: the fewer people know the plans of the Ukrainian army, the faster the victory and the unexpected result for the Russians (...) There is a plan. The plan is clear. I cannot tell you the details. I have no right to do so. This plan is connected with the change of leadership, there are appropriate changes," Zelensky answered when asked whether Ukraine plans to launch another counteroffensive.

The President also said that the plan for the preliminary counteroffensive was known to the Russians before its implementation.

"Frankly speaking, our counteroffensive actions last year were on the Kremlin's table even before the counteroffensive actions began," Zelensky said.