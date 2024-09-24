Zakarpattia region exposes commander who left soldiers to serve in the rear for bribes

Law enforcement officers exposed a battalion commander of a military unit who took money from his subordinates for the opportunity to serve in Transcarpathia. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that some of the personnel were supposed to move to a unit that would perform tasks in the combat zone, while the rest were to remain in Western Ukraine.

The commander offered his subordinates to pay for the opportunity to stay in the rear. He engaged a trusted serviceman to receive the money from the soldiers.

Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of USD 1,300 from one of his subordinates for his inclusion in the list of “rear-guard” officers. Other servicemen also paid for a place in the security company, all the details are currently being established by law enforcement.

According to operative data, the commander's accomplice received UAH 300 thousand to his own bank accounts and about USD 30 thousand in cash.

On September 20, the battalion commander and his accomplice were detained. Both defendants were notified of being suspected of receiving illegal benefits (Article 27(5), Article 368(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property. The court imposed on the criminals custody as a measure of restraint - the SBI summarized.

It is noted that the investigation is ongoing, other facts of illegal activity and the full range of persons involved in the transaction are being established.

Recall

