Yermak discusses holding of the Conference on Restoration of Ukraine with German delegation

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with the German delegation, namely with State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry Thomas Bagger and State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbart. This was reported by the President's office, UNN reports.

Details

Andriy Yermak noted the high level of cooperation between Ukraine and Germany and expressed his sincere gratitude to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the entire German people for their powerful comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in countering full-scale Russian aggression.

An important topic of discussion was preparations for the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery to be held in Berlin in June. Yermak thanked Germany for co-organizing this event and emphasized that it should produce concrete results.

We hope that Germany will set a good example for other international partners and demonstrate leadership in Ukraine's recovery Andriy Yermak emphasized.

The issue of establishing joint defense production was discussed separately.