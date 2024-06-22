Yermak discussed with the US undersecretary of State for Political Affairs G7, peace summit, security agreement, sanctions

The meeting with John Bass discussed the G7, the global peace summit, the security agreement, sanctions, Ukraine's sovereignty and other issues. This is reported by the head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

Head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass the results of the G7 summit and the global peace summit, as well as the security agreement between our countries, the topic of 5 50 billion from Russian sovereign assets, sanctions against 300 individuals and organizations, global support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and other issues.

During the meeting, President Biden's decision to allow the use of American weapons on military facilities in the Russian Federation was also mentioned.

Ahead of US is the NATO summit, which is important for Ukraine.

Thank You USA for your support - stated Andrey Ermak.

