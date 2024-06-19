Yermak discussed the results of the peace summit with the national security adviser to the Prime Minister of India

On Wednesday, June 19, head of the presidential office Andrey Ermak held a telephone conversation with national security adviser to the prime minister of the Republic of India Ajit Kumar Doval. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the president.

Andrey Ermak thanked India for participating in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. The parties discussed further steps in cooperation in the context of new countries joining the joint communique on the foundations of peace, which was adopted during the summit.

We really hope that India will be a part of this communique, because it is very important - he said.

Ajit Kumar Daval noted that India supports peace and details the document that was supported by the majority of the summit participants. Other topics of conversation include strengthening cooperation between the two countries, in particular in the economic sphere.

The head of the presidential office invited the adviser to the Prime Minister of India to pay a visit to Ukraine. Ajit Kumar Daval noted that such an opportunity is working.

