Yermak discussed the results of the peace summit with the national security adviser to the Prime Minister of India

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 1024 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 10532 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20622 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 161542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154156 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164546 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 213724 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247555 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153328 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371215 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 10532 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161543 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134723 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154156 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146671 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13723 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14852 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18823 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19872 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40985 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Yermak discussed the results of the peace summit with the national security adviser to the Prime Minister of India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21732 views

Head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with National Security Adviser of India Ajit Kumar Doval further cooperation in the context of joining new countries to the Communique of the peace summit, while India expressed support for peace and readiness to consider this document.

Yermak discussed the results of the peace summit with the national security adviser to the Prime Minister of India

On Wednesday, June 19, head of the presidential office Andrey Ermak held a telephone conversation with national security adviser to the prime minister of the Republic of India Ajit Kumar Doval. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the president. 

Details 

Andrey Ermak thanked India for participating in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. The parties discussed further steps in cooperation in the context of new countries joining the joint communique on the foundations of peace, which was adopted during the summit.

We really hope that India will be a part of this communique, because it is very important

-  he said.

Zelenskyy: the Organization of American States joined the Peace Summit communiqué19.06.24, 14:59 • 19831 view

Ajit Kumar Daval noted that India supports peace and details the document that was supported by the majority of the summit participants. Other topics of conversation include strengthening cooperation between the two countries, in particular in the economic sphere.

The head of the presidential office invited the adviser to the Prime Minister of India to pay a visit to Ukraine. Ajit Kumar Daval noted that such an opportunity is working.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has already begun to prepare the next steps after the Peace Summit

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
Switzerland
India
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
