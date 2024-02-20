Yermak and Italian Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine-Italy agreement on security and business cooperation

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak discussed with Italian Minister of Enterprise and Production Adolfo Urso the strengthening and acceleration of work on a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Italy, and also touched upon the issue of strengthening business cooperation between the countries. Yermak said this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

I had a telephone conversation with Italian Minister of Enterprise and Production Adolfo Urso. ... We discussed the issue of strengthening and accelerating work on a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Italy. - Yermak noted.

Details

During the talks, the politicians also touched upon topical issues of strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian and Italian businesses.

In particular, the President of the OP told Adolfo Urso about the economic platform "Made in Ukraine" initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He invited him to have a substantive conversation about how to increase the effectiveness of this platform for interaction with business, taking into account the Italian experience.

Yermak expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Italy for their continued support of Ukraine and Ukrainians in the struggle for their freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.

In addition, the head of the Office of the President noted that he had also discussed with Urso the areas of cooperation within the framework of Italy's presidency of the G7 in 2014.

Optional

Ukraine continued online talks with Italy on a bilateral security agreement as part of the implementation of the G7 declaration in support of Ukraine