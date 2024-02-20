ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Yermak and Italian Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine-Italy agreement on security and business cooperation

Yermak and Italian Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine-Italy agreement on security and business cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

Yermak discussed with Italian Minister Adolfo Urso the strengthening of Ukrainian-Italian cooperation in the security and business sectors, thanking Italy for its support of Ukrainian sovereignty.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak discussed with Italian Minister of Enterprise and Production Adolfo Urso the strengthening and acceleration of work on a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Italy, and also touched upon the issue of strengthening business cooperation  between the countries. Yermak said this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

I had a telephone conversation with Italian Minister of Enterprise and Production Adolfo Urso. ... We discussed the issue of strengthening and accelerating work on a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Italy.

- Yermak noted.

Details

During the talks, the politicians also touched upon topical issues of strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian and Italian businesses.

In particular, the President of the OP told Adolfo Urso about the economic platform "Made in Ukraine" initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He invited him to have a substantive conversation about how to increase the effectiveness of this platform for interaction with business, taking into account the Italian experience.

Yermak expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Italy for their continued support of Ukraine and Ukrainians in the struggle for their freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.

In addition, the head of the Office of the President noted that he had also discussed with Urso the areas of cooperation within the framework of Italy's presidency of the G7 in 2014.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

