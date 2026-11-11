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"Would I be able to forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No" — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Zelenskyy is not ready to forgive Putin for Russia's crimes and insists that those responsible be punished through the courts. According to him, Russians do not realize that they are the aggressors.

"Would I be able to forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No" — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not ready to forgive the Russians for the war they unleashed in Ukraine. He said this while speaking with the media in Dublin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, the Russians "do not understand that they are aggressors." At the same time, they must realize the scale of the damage caused—not only the destroyed cities and infrastructure, but also the people killed, torture, looting, and other crimes.

Would I be able to forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted that all crimes committed by the Russian Federation must receive a proper legal assessment, and those responsible must be punished.

This is now a matter for the courts and history

- the President emphasized.

When asked whether he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Putin, he replied that the problem is that the Russian dictator and the Russians "live in a different reality."

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian side said it had captured half of the Donbas territories that Ukraine still controls.

In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy10.11.26, 22:50 • 9674 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine