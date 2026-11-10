In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
In Abu Dhabi, a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia under the formula of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed. The issue of territories was left\r\nto the leaders.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation in Abu Dhabi discussed with the Russians the issue of a large-scale exchange based on the formula "1,000 for 1,000" or "1,500 for 1,500," UNN reports.
Today, they discussed the possibility of an exchange. They want to do 1,000 for 1,000, perhaps 1,500 for 1,500. Some kind of large-scale exchange… with this agenda, the Americans will go to Russia
Good news from Abu Dhabi: the OP said there has been progress in talks on another prisoner exchange10.11.26, 22:11 • 3636 views
He added that the issue of territories was also raised by the Russians during the meeting in Abu Dhabi, but Zelenskyy noted that this was a matter for the leaders.
Tomorrow there will be more on de-escalation steps—energy, the Black Sea, and a trilateral meeting at the leaders' level, if possible
We would like to remind you
Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov said that during the talks in Abu Dhabi, considerable attention was planned to be devoted to the humanitarian track—it is necessary to intensify prisoner exchanges.