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Work is ongoing on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge: the inspection report is expected next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Priority repair work and structural testing are ongoing on the Southern Bridge. A decision on restoration is expected after the inspection.

Work is ongoing on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge: the inspection report is expected next week
The damaged Southern Bridge Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on October 27, the Southern Bridge was damaged; damage to elements of the bridge structures was recorded, including the reinforced-concrete span structure, roadways, metro structures, and utility networks. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Transport Infrastructure, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that specialists from the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshliakhmist" are already carrying out priority work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack in areas that, according to the conclusions of the National Infrastructure Development Institute, did not sustain critical damage and do not require additional engineering inspections or design solutions.

Employees of the municipal enterprise "Kyiv Metro" promptly restored the priority cable networks for power supply, signaling, and communications and resumed train service on the left-bank section of the metro from Osokorky station to Chervonyi Khutir station. Work is currently underway to restore all utility networks, including dispatch centralization, backup power supply, and train traffic control systems.

The Department notes that some of the damage affects the operation of the bridge structure as a whole, so it is necessary to assess its impact on the strength and safety of the structure.

Thus, specialized research institutes are simultaneously conducting dynamic tests, geodetic monitoring of deformations, observations of defect development, and verification calculations using computational models

- the statement says.

The bridge inspection report from the National Infrastructure Development Institute, which will reflect the results of the dynamic tests, geodetic monitoring of deformations, and assessment of the technical condition of the structures, is expected to be received at the beginning of next week.

After that, technical decisions will be made regarding the further restoration of the bridge structure and the above-ground section of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line.

The Southern Bridge in Kyiv is closed: detour routes announced27.10.26, 11:40 • 5002 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Explosions
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
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