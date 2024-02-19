"Will absorb infrared radiation": military developers test fabrics that are invisible to thermal imagers

The Ministry of Defense is testing a material that is supposed to absorb infrared radiation and will be used to produce capes for the Armed Forces that will be invisible to night vision devices. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Central Directorate for Development and Maintenance of Material Support is developing an anti-thermal poncho (cape). - the military department informs.

The goal is to confirm the ability to absorb infrared radiation, which will allow the product to be used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so that Ukrainian soldiers can remain invisible to enemy thermal imagers and night vision devices.

As indicated, the Central Office is currently testing five samples of different tissues.

The specifics are that we need to create a material that absorbs infrared radiation and has low thermal conductivity. Our goal is to camouflage military personnel and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible - said Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Polovenko.

The materials for the manufacture of anti-thermal cape fabric must be flexible and resistant to the environment: precipitation, not fade in the sun, and have camouflage properties on the ground.

Testing is still ongoing.

