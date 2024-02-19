"Will absorb infrared radiation": military developers test fabrics that are invisible to thermal imagers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104340 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113522 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156125 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159492 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256730 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175331 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166287 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148461 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 38565 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 44718 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 51298 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 49280 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 37907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240924 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227469 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 77051 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82970 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114265 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115101 views
"Will absorb infrared radiation": military developers test fabrics that are invisible to thermal imagers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22430 views

The Ministry of Defense is testing fabrics that are supposed to absorb infrared radiation to make thermal imaging invisible capes for Ukrainian soldiers.

The Ministry of Defense is testing a material that is supposed to absorb infrared radiation and will be used to produce capes for the Armed Forces that will be invisible to night vision devices. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Central Directorate for Development and Maintenance of Material Support is developing an anti-thermal poncho (cape). 

- the military department informs.

The goal is to confirm the ability to absorb infrared radiation, which will allow the product to be used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so that Ukrainian soldiers can remain invisible to enemy thermal imagers and night vision devices.

As indicated, the Central Office is currently testing five samples of different tissues.

The specifics are that we need to create a material that absorbs infrared radiation and has low thermal conductivity. Our goal is to camouflage military personnel and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible

 - said Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Polovenko.  

The materials for the manufacture of anti-thermal cape fabric must be flexible and resistant to the environment: precipitation, not fade in the sun, and have camouflage properties on the ground. 

Testing is still ongoing. 

Recall

Ukrainian kamikaze drones, which are cheap, easy to operate, and have proven effective against Russian troops and equipment, have been called the weapon of the future by The Economist.

The Ministry of Defense  of Ukraine continues to improve the system of psychological assistance to the military and their families.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
the-economistThe Economist
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising