White House urges Congress to pass additional funding for Ukraine

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said there is a critical need to provide additional funding for Ukraine. This was reported by the Voice of America in Ukrainian, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, February 6, White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre announced the need for additional funding for Ukraine, emphasizing that it is critical due to the growing Russian aggression.

This took place during a briefing after US President Joe Biden's speech to Congress on the passage of the National Security Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Act.

According to a White House spokeswoman, President Biden's plan for Ukraine includes continued calls for Congress to pass additional funding to support Ukrainians in the war.

The president's plan for Ukraine is to tell Congress that they must act. We need Congress to act to help Ukrainians who are bravely fighting Putin's aggression - said Karin Jean-Pierre.

President Biden emphasized the importance of the bill, which ties aid to Ukraine to maintaining security on the southern border of the United States. He believes that this makes the country safer and promotes more efficient and consistent with the values of the American nation legal immigration.

The White House also emphasized President Biden's efforts to build a coalition of more than 50 countries to help Ukraine.

The United States continues to fulfill its mission and we will continue to tell Congress that they must act - emphasized Karin Jean-Pierre.

Add

Karin Jean-Pierre noted that President Biden believes that the possible blocking of the bill on additional appropriations for national security emergencies is an unjustified political interference in this process.

At the same time, Biden pointed out that one of the reasons for the possible failure to pass the law is the position of former US President Donald Trump.

