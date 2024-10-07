What to do with the lines of defense that Russia is building in the air? Fedorov says Ukraine is working on it

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61064 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102794 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165935 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137262 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142807 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138915 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104740 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

What to do with the lines of defense that Russia is building in the air? Fedorov says Ukraine is working on it

What to do with the lines of defense that Russia is building in the air? Fedorov says Ukraine is working on it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13520 views

Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine is developing a solution to Russia's new air defense lines that identify Ukrainian maritime drones. This creates new opportunities for defense technology startups.

The question now is what to do with the Russian defense lines that they are building in the air to identify Ukrainian naval drones. Therefore, Ukrainian entrepreneurs, together with special services and the military, are working on how to deal with this challenge.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech at Defense Tech Valley, UNN correspondent reports.

You all know the example of the Black Sea fleet. Naval drones changed the situation, but now the Russians have learned how to counteract the kamikaze boats. And another question has arisen: what to do with their lines of defense that they build in the air? With helicopters, reconnaissance drones, to identify the impact of our naval drones? And we will 100% see the answer to this question soon, because Ukrainian entrepreneurs, together with our special services and the military, are working on how to deal with this challenge

- Fedorov said.

The Black Sea does not belong to Russia, drones with a range of up to 1800 km, and cyber operations: Budanov tells about DIU's achievements07.09.24, 13:43 • 100761 view

He noted that this creates an immediately unrealistic field for startups.

“From special stabilizers for air defense equipment to boats to many other projects. That is, a new challenge forces us to look for solutions, and after that, a large number of startups and projects appear, or some projects change their socialization, expand their product line in order to generate this solution,” Fedorov said.

Addendum Addendum

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed 28 Russian ships

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

