What to do with the lines of defense that Russia is building in the air? Fedorov says Ukraine is working on it

The question now is what to do with the Russian defense lines that they are building in the air to identify Ukrainian naval drones. Therefore, Ukrainian entrepreneurs, together with special services and the military, are working on how to deal with this challenge.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech at Defense Tech Valley, UNN correspondent reports.

You all know the example of the Black Sea fleet. Naval drones changed the situation, but now the Russians have learned how to counteract the kamikaze boats. And another question has arisen: what to do with their lines of defense that they build in the air? With helicopters, reconnaissance drones, to identify the impact of our naval drones? And we will 100% see the answer to this question soon, because Ukrainian entrepreneurs, together with our special services and the military, are working on how to deal with this challenge - Fedorov said.

The Black Sea does not belong to Russia, drones with a range of up to 1800 km, and cyber operations: Budanov tells about DIU's achievements

He noted that this creates an immediately unrealistic field for startups.

“From special stabilizers for air defense equipment to boats to many other projects. That is, a new challenge forces us to look for solutions, and after that, a large number of startups and projects appear, or some projects change their socialization, expand their product line in order to generate this solution,” Fedorov said.

Addendum Addendum

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed 28 Russian ships.