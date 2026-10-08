What is celebrated on October 8 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 8, Ukraine celebrates Lawyer's Day, while the World Sight Day is held worldwide under the auspices of the WHO, as well as World Dyslexia Awareness Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Pelagia of Antioch and Saint Thais of Egypt are commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Euphrosyne of Alexandria is remembered, UNN writes.

Lawyer's Day in Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine in 1997. The date has deep historical roots: it is believed that on October 8, 1016, Grand Prince Yaroslav the Wise of Kyiv issued the first codification of the laws of Kyivan Rus—"Ruska Pravda," which formed the basis of the Eastern European legal tradition.

The holiday brings together legal scholars, judges, lawyers, prosecutors, notaries, investigators, and legal consultants, emphasizing their fundamental role in building a state governed by the rule of law, protecting citizens' constitutional rights and freedoms, and ensuring the rule of law.

World Dyslexia Awareness Day

A global observance intended to draw public attention to dyslexia—a specific learning disorder associated with difficulties in acquiring reading and writing skills despite preserved general intelligence and normal visual and auditory perception.

The day emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis of this neurological condition, the introduction of inclusive teaching methods in schools, the provision of speech therapy and psychological support, and overcoming the stigmatization of people with dyslexia.

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World Sight Day

An international medical observance held under the auspices of the World Health Organization and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, observed on the second Thursday of October. The event aims to draw the global community's attention to blindness, visual impairment, and ensuring access to quality ophthalmological services.

According to the WHO, more than 2.2 billion people worldwide have a vision impairment, and at least half of these cases could have been prevented or treated in time with early diagnosis and appropriate medical care.

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World Octopus Day

An unofficial observance dedicated to one of the most intelligent and unusual invertebrates on the planet. The date was not chosen by chance: the English name for October derives from the Latin word "octo," meaning eight, which echoes the eight limbs of cephalopods.

The purpose of the day is to spread scientific knowledge about the unique biology of octopuses and their ability to learn and camouflage themselves.

Commemoration of Saint Pelagia of Antioch

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic faithful commemorate Saint Pelagia of Antioch and Saint Thais of Egypt.

Saint Pelagia lived in the 3rd century in Antioch and led a luxurious and sinful life as a dancer. However, influenced by the preaching of Bishop Nonnus, she sincerely repented, was baptized, distributed her property to the poor, and, disguised as a monk, lived as a recluse on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate Saint Euphrosyne of Alexandria, who secretly left her parents' home, took monastic vows under the male name Smaragdus, and lived in a men's monastery.

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