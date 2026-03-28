Weather forecast for March 28: where to expect rain and real spring warmth
Kyiv • UNN
It will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and southwest. Daytime temperatures will reach 18°, while Kyiv will be dry and sunny.
On Saturday, March 28, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in the southwestern part, in Lviv and Volyn regions in the morning and afternoon there will be light rain.
In the east and southeast of the country, fog in the morning. The wind is northeast, 5-10 m/s, in the Carpathians in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is 13-18°, in the Carpathians 4-9° Celsius.
In Kyiv and the region on March 28, partly cloudy weather is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature is +15°...+17°.
Horoscope for March 23-29: fateful encounters and new opportunities22.03.26, 17:40 • 87708 views