Weather forecast for March 28: where to expect rain and real spring warmth

On Saturday, March 28, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in the southwestern part, in Lviv and Volyn regions in the morning and afternoon there will be light rain.

In the east and southeast of the country, fog in the morning. The wind is northeast, 5-10 m/s, in the Carpathians in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is 13-18°, in the Carpathians 4-9° Celsius. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on March 28, partly cloudy weather is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature is +15°...+17°.

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