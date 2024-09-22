We support Ukraine, but we have our own demands - Polish Foreign Minister

Despite supporting Ukraine, Poland has its own demands as a neighbor. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with RMF24, reports UNN.

We want to maintain the support of both sides of the political dispute in the United States for the alliance with Europe, for the support of Ukraine, for the physical presence of American troops in Poland - Sikorsky said.

Answering a journalist's question whether negotiations with Ukraine are becoming more difficult, he assured that Poland supports Kyiv but has its own claims to the country.

Ukraine is under pressure. It is doing well at sea, a little worse on land. We support Ukraine, but, of course, we also have our own requirements, as is the case between neighbors - Polish Foreign Minister explained.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Ukraine's prospects for success in defending itself against Russia may depend on whether the administration of US President Joe Biden is bolder.