We support Ukraine, but we have our own demands - Polish Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115610 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187965 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148160 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149639 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141498 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112293 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182327 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104939 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 33484 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 33374 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60624 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 57008 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 33793 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182327 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197851 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147385 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146829 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142183 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158741 views
We support Ukraine, but we have our own demands - Polish Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33546 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed support for Ukraine, but emphasized that he had his own demands. He noted that Ukraine is under pressure, having successes at sea but difficulties on land.

Despite supporting Ukraine, Poland has its own demands as a neighbor. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with RMF24, reports UNN.

We want to maintain the support of both sides of the political dispute in the United States for the alliance with Europe, for the support of Ukraine, for the physical presence of American troops in Poland

- Sikorsky said.

Answering a journalist's question whether negotiations with Ukraine are becoming more difficult, he assured that Poland supports Kyiv but has its own claims to the country. 

Ukraine is under pressure. It is doing well at sea, a little worse on land. We support Ukraine, but, of course, we also have our own requirements, as is the case between neighbors

- Polish Foreign Minister explained. 

Recall 

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Ukraine's prospects for success in defending itself against Russia may depend on whether the administration of US President Joe Biden is bolder. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsNews of the World
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

