We must do more for Ukraine's defense - Belgian Prime Minister in his speech to the Rada

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo emphasized during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada that more should be done to support Ukraine. This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

I am confident that we can overcome these dark times and bring Ukraine back to peaceful times. And I assure you that Belgium stands with you not only in words but also in deeds. We have collected significant resources for military and humanitarian aid, for reconstruction. The Council of Europe's decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership means that we are looking very seriously at Ukraine's future in a united Europe. First of all, Ukraine has demonstrated how seriously it looks at its future as part of Europe - said de Croo.

He emphasized that russia should pay for the destruction it has caused, and that its partners should help Ukraine more to achieve victory.

If today you need ammunition, you need fighter jets, it means that we have to do more and better, because together we can achieve victory not only for Ukraine, but for freedom and democracy around the world - De Croo said.

Belgium has proposed a plan to recover frozen Russian assets. According to media reports, the Belgian government briefed representatives of Western countries and the G7 on the initiative to issue debt to help rebuild Ukraine. The plan is to use russian assets as collateral.

