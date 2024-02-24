We must do more for Ukraine's defense - Belgian Prime Minister in his speech to the Rada

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1986 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47691 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185366 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107659 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293521 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242916 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254381 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160539 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107155 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185397 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 363151 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242419 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293538 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6578 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32223 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55649 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112400 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

We must do more for Ukraine's defense - Belgian Prime Minister in his speech to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31733 views

The Belgian Prime Minister emphasized the need to do more to support Ukraine and help it achieve victory over russia.

We must do more for Ukraine's defense - Belgian Prime Minister in his speech to the Rada

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo emphasized during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada that more should be done to support Ukraine. This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

I am confident that we can overcome these dark times and bring Ukraine back to peaceful times. And I assure you that Belgium stands with you not only in words but also in deeds. We have collected significant resources for military and humanitarian aid, for reconstruction. The Council of Europe's decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership means that we are looking very seriously at Ukraine's future in a united Europe. First of all, Ukraine has demonstrated how seriously it looks at its future as part of Europe

- said de Croo.

He emphasized that russia should pay for the destruction it has caused, and that its partners should help Ukraine more to achieve victory.

If today you need ammunition, you need fighter jets, it means that we have to do more and better, because together we can achieve victory not only for Ukraine, but for freedom and democracy around the world

- De Croo said.

Recall

Belgium has proposed a plan to recover frozen Russian assets. According to media reports, the Belgian government briefed representatives of Western countries and the G7 on the initiative to issue debt to help rebuild Ukraine. The plan is to use russian assets as collateral.

On the anniversary of russia's invasion, Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is Canada's struggle as well24.02.24, 14:45 • 48536 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Belgium
Europe
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08