We live here: Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" hand over demining equipment

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1870 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47622 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185268 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107599 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362990 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293450 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210485 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242912 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254378 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160534 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107066 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185296 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 363021 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242369 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293474 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6522 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32197 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55574 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41846 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112335 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

We live here: Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" hand over demining equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28888 views

We live here: Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" hand over demining equipment

We live here: Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" hand over demining equipment

A joint charity project to speed up demining by Kyivstar and the Come Back Alive Foundation has been successfully completed. As part of the initiative, all sets of necessary equipment, vehicles, and sets of modern equipment for mine and ammunition disposal were handed over to the defenders of 146 engineering and demining groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Each group received a new pickup truck, a quadcopter, a tablet, radios, personal and group demining kits, a metal detector, a blasting machine with a charger and a pouch, etc. The group of military units received 42 modular explosive protective suits "Yarowit". 

Since May 2023, a fundraising campaign has been underway to provide transport and demining equipment for the sappers of the Armed Forces Support Force. A total of UAH 180 million was accumulated thanks to the contributions of concerned Ukrainians, foreign partners, subscribers and employees of the mobile operator, business and cultural representatives. Kyivstar transferred more than UAH 61 million to the collection, including a direct charitable contribution of UAH 31.5 million, more than UAH 29 million transferred through the Superpower "Help for the Armed Forces", and almost UAH 700 thousand from the mobile operator's employees.

"I sincerely thank our sappers who are clearing Ukraine of the dangerous legacy of war and thank everyone who supported the initiative "We Live Here". Together, we have exceeded the ambitious goal of UAH 175 million and raised UAH 180 million to help our defenders make our land safe for life,"said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.  

We would like to remind you that "We Live Here" is a joint initiative of the mobile operator and the Come Back Alive army competent assistance fund with the partnership support of 1+1 media group. 100% of the funds raised will be used to purchase gear, equipment and vehicles for the Armed Forces sappers. The modern equipment is to protect the defenders engaged in demining and accelerate the liberation of the territory of Ukraine and its waters from the dangerous consequences of war and occupation.  

"The units of the Armed Forces Support Forces are demining both the de-occupied Kharkiv and Kyiv regions and the areas of Kherson, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia where the fighting continues. Last summer, we started supplying the engineer teams with passable, reliable vehicles and equipment under the We Live Here project. This has already significantly strengthened the sappers in performing demining and engineering reconnaissance tasks and saved many lives,"says Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Kyivstar
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kyiv
Kharkiv
