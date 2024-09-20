"We have never had a plan A, we are already in plan B." Zelensky on whether Ukraine has an additional scenario for victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has never had a plan "A" that would include preventive measures to prevent a full-scale russian invasion, because the country is already in plan "B" - in a war with russia. He stated this during a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.

As for President Biden's strategy, I have not seen it. If he shares it, I will be happy to. As for our plan, you know, just yesterday a journalist asked a question: "What happens if President Biden does not support your plan, do you have a plan B?" I answered frankly: We are already in plan B. We are living and fighting in it. We never had a plan A. Because Plan A was to prevent a full-scale invasion. Plan A was to strengthen Ukraine with weapons and preventively sanction russia so that it would be afraid of even the thought of a full-scale invasion. Therefore, we already exist and live in this plan - Zelensky explained.

Also answering the question of whether he wants to learn from Trump details about his plan to end the war, Zelenskyy said: "Of course, I want to understand how he sees it".

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will discuss the victory plan with US President Joe Biden, as the decision on the plan depends on him. The entire plan is designed for quick decisions by partners.

