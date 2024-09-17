Ursula von der Leyen presents the new team of European Commissioners: who will work to support Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112431 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115541 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148108 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149600 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141476 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192827 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112290 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182267 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104939 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56807 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 42902 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84879 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60197 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56526 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182267 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209310 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197803 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147350 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146801 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151103 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142157 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158718 views
Actual
Ursula von der Leyen presents the new team of European Commissioners: who will work to support Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen presents the new team of European Commissioners: who will work to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42965 views

The President of the European Commission has announced the composition of the new team of 26 European Commissioners. Martha Kos will be in charge of EU enlargement and support for Ukraine, and Kaja Kallas will be the High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented a new team of European Commissioners, which includes 26 representatives of governments from different countries. In particular, the team includes a representative of Slovenia, Marta Kos, who will be responsible for EU enlargement and will work to support Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

Details

Ursula von der Leyen said that each commissioner will be equally responsible for implementing the EC's priorities. Each executive vice president will have his or her own list of tasks to work on together with other commissioners. That is why this time there will be no additional level of vice-presidents in the European Commission. 

Former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will be the High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission.   

Martha Kos from Slovenia will be the Commissioner for Enlargement -  responsible for the Eastern Neighborhood.

It is noted that it will work to support Ukraine - and continue to work on recovery, as well as support candidate countries to prepare them for accession.

 Henna Virkunen (Finland) will become Executive Vice President for Technology Sovereignty, Security and Democracy. 

Stéphane Sejourne (France) will be Executive Vice President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy.

Roxana Minzatu (Romania) will have the portfolio of Vice President for Human Resources, Skills and Readiness). 

Raffaele Fitto (Italy) will be responsible for cohesion and reforms. 

Maroš Šefčovič (Slovakia) will be the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. This is a new portfolio that also includes customs policy. 

The current Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis has retained his position - he will now be the Commissioner for Economy and Productivity and the Commissioner for Implementation and Simplification . 

EU provides €118 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military support - European Commission17.09.24, 12:59 • 70077 views

Croatian representative Dubravka Šuica, vice president in the previous Commission, has been appointed as the new European Commissioner for Mediterranean Affairs.

The Commissioner for Defense and Space will be Andrius Kubilius (Lithuania). He will work on developing the European Defense Union and strengthening investment and industrial potential.

The Commissioner for International Partnerships will be Josef Sikela (Czech Republic). 

Also, Kostas Kadis (Cyprus) will be Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Maria Luiz Albuquerque (Portugal) will be Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investment Union, Hajia Lahbib (Belgium) will be Commissioner for Crisis Preparedness and Management.

Magnus Brunner (Austria) will become Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration. Jessica Roswall (Sweden) will be the Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy.

Poland's Piotr Serafin will become Commissioner for Budget, Anti-Fraud and Public Administration,  Dan Jorgensen from Denmark - will become Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Katerina Zakharieva from Bulgaria as Commissioner for Research and Innovation, and Michael McGrath (Ireland) as - Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law.

Apostolos Tsitsikostas (Greece) will be the Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Christophe Hansen (Luxembourg) - for Agriculture and Food, Glenn Micallef (Malta) - for Intergenerational Justice, Culture, Youth and Sport. 

EU prepares 40 billion euros of loans for Ukraine without US participation - FT17.09.24, 08:45 • 103155 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising