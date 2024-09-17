EU prepares 40 billion euros of loans for Ukraine without US participation - FT

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114017 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116775 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149183 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150431 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141875 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194314 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112324 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183558 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104949 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42412 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69651 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 65908 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 38649 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 44827 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194312 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183556 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198952 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148019 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147429 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151658 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142688 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159208 views
Actual
EU prepares 40 billion euros of loans for Ukraine without US participation - FT

EU prepares 40 billion euros of loans for Ukraine without US participation - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103156 views

The EU plans to provide Ukraine with up to 40 billion euros in new loans by the end of the year without the participation of the United States. This decision follows the failure of the G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

The EU is preparing to provide up to 40 billion euros in new loans to Ukraine by the end of the year, regardless of US participation, after the G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine "failed," the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to three people involved in the talks, the unilateral push came amid concerns in Brussels that Hungary would prevent the bloc from providing the guarantees the United States needs to participate in the frozen assets plan.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the EU's most pro-Russian leader, tried to postpone a decision on the frozen assets plan until after the November 5 US presidential election, the newspaper reports.

"But Brussels should start working on any alternative within the next few weeks, as such a move would depend on the powers that expire at the end of the year," the publication writes.

The funds are reportedly intended to support the financial stability of Ukraine, which, according to Kyiv and the IMF, will face a $38 billion financing gap in 2025. 

According to a draft legal proposal seen by the FT, the EU will raise an unspecified number of billions in loans for Ukraine by the end of 2024.

Such a step, an extension of the existing aid program, would require only majority support, not unanimity, which would deprive Budapest of its veto power.

The final amount may vary from 20 to 40 billion euros and will be set by the European Commission after consultation with member states, officials said.

"We can always act on our own," the EU official said.

While the original plan - involving the United States - remains the European Commission's plan, officials say they need an alternative if Budapest maintains its veto until after the US elections, the newspaper writes.

In June, G7 leaders agreed to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan to be repaid from future earnings on some 260 billion euros of frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves, most of which are held in Euroclear, Belgium's central securities depository.

According to this plan, the EU and the US will each commit about $20 billion, and the remaining $10 billion will be shared by the UK, Japan, and Canada.

But the United States, in order to ensure a steady stream of revenue to service the loan, demanded guarantees to ensure that Russian assets, most of which are in Europe, would remain frozen.

The European Commission, for its part, has proposed extending the bloc's sanctions blocking Russian assets from the current six-month period to 36 months to provide greater legal certainty. Other proposed options include extending the sanctions for five years.

However, Orban, who has vetoed EU support for Ukraine in the past, is currently blocking such an extension, according to people familiar with his thinking.

A Hungarian government official told EU ambassadors in Brussels on Monday that the issue will have to be resolved after the US election, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions.

As an alternative, according to the publication, the EU is now considering issuing loans under the existing financial support package, which expires at the end of the year. The plan would include an increase in the bloc's total borrowing and would be backed by the EU's general budget.

The EU plan, according to the newspaper, provides for a portion of the $20 billion that was planned to be received from Washington under the original G7 proposal if the Biden administration fails to provide a loan so close to the election. Brussels officials hope that Washington will eventually provide the funds.

Brussels, if it decides to disburse the loans unilaterally, reportedly has to start working within the next few weeks to clear all the necessary legislative hurdles in time, as the support package for Ukraine expires at the end of the year.

"It is urgent to approve the proposals by the end of October so that the Union's loan can be unblocked by the end of 2024 for future tranche payments," the proposal says.

The proposal, as outlined, would ultimately still use the proceeds from the frozen assets, estimated at €2.5-3 billion a year, to repay the loan. Currently, this income is channelled to Ukraine through the EU budget.

Reuters: NATO members agree on €40 billion financial commitment for Ukraine03.07.24, 13:42 • 102666 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising