Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“We cannot understand the logic": Foreign Ministry reacts to Switzerland's support for China-Brazil initiative

“We cannot understand the logic": Foreign Ministry reacts to Switzerland's support for China-Brazil initiative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34160 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment over Switzerland's support for the “Sino-Brazilian consensus” on Ukraine. The Ministry called for avoiding participation in initiatives that do not guarantee the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment over Switzerland's support for the “Sino-Brazilian consensus” on Ukraine and called on all countries that support international law and the UN Charter to avoid participating in such initiatives. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Ukrainian side was disappointed with the information about the Swiss side's support for the so-called “Sino-Brazilian 6-point consensus.

We cannot understand the logic of this decision. After all, together with the Swiss Confederation, we organized the first global Peace Summit on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, which was attended by representatives of one hundred countries and international institutions. Our countries continue to actively cooperate to increase the number of signatories to the final Communiqué of the Summit. Switzerland is participating in thematic conferences on specific points of the Peace Formula, aimed at preparing a common peace framework for restoring a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine,

- the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that all ideas, discussions and plans to restore peace to Ukraine should be based on two principles: “First, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Secondly, these proposals must be based on the UN Charter and include respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The ministry called the Ukrainian Formula for Peace the only way to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace and stated that there was no need to create additional formats and platforms to discuss ways to achieve peace for Ukraine.

Any initiatives that do not clearly refer to the UN Charter and do not guarantee the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity are unacceptable. Such “peace initiatives” only create the illusion of a dialogue, while the aggressor continues its criminal actions,

- the ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the Swiss Confederation and all countries that support international law and the UN Charter to avoid participating in so-called “peace initiatives” that can only complicate the process of achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

Those initiatives that do not recognize the fact of Russia's unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine, equate the victim and the aggressor, and propose de-escalation at the expense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territories cannot be supported by Ukraine,

- the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Recall

Switzerland supported China and Brazil's “peace initiative” on Ukraine, despite the absence of a reference to the UN Charter. The country considers the initiative an important alternative to bellicose speeches at the UN.

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
brazilBrazil
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

