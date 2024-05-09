We can see what the occupier is preparing for, and we will respond to it: Zelenskyy holds meeting with leaders of the Defense Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leaders of our Defense Forces. They discussed how to speed up the supply of weapons from partners, as well as how to achieve the necessary results with the available forces and means, UNN reports.

I held a meeting with the leaders of our Ukrainian Defense Forces: Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych, and Defense Minister Umerov. We discussed how to speed up the supply of weapons from our partners and how to act now, with the available forces and means, with the available weapons, to achieve the results we need. We can see what the occupier is preparing for. Let's give him an answer - Zelensky said during a video address.

The Head of State thanked the soldiers and commanders, each unit that effectively operate at the front and destroy the occupier.

"The Kraken intelligence unit deserves special gratitude for the fighting these days. Thank you, guys! And to everyone who gives Ukraine results. The result we need so much. Today I appointed a new commander of the Special Operations Forces - Oleksandr Trepak. A worthy man, a strong warrior, a Hero of Ukraine. I am grateful to each and every one who defends Ukraine and lives! Thank you to everyone who adds to our strength!" - Zelensky summarized.

