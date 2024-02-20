"We can protect our state now and prevent possible threats in the future" - Kiper on security agreements signed by the President

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper commented on the signing of security agreements by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The President initiated the creation of the International Security Working Group in 2022, Kiper recalls. And there are already concrete results, the head of the regional state administration adds.

Three powerful agreements have already been signed - first with the UK, and now with Germany and France. These documents provide unprecedented guarantees for Ukraine, including military assistance, sanctions pressure on Russia, and support for Ukraine in the financial and humanitarian spheres. We will be able to protect our country now and prevent possible threats in the future. We are grateful to the President and his entire team for these important diplomatic steps! - Kiper writes.

On January 12, Ukraine signed its first security agreement with the United Kingdom. The parties signed the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It will be valid for ten years and can be extended.

On February 16, Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on security guarantees.