We are investigating 28 proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the invaders – UCP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 454 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9454 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20228 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160643 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164328 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213580 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247511 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153287 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371202 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 9602 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 160732 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134185 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153576 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146134 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13636 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14773 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18741 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19795 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40601 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

We are investigating 28 proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the invaders – UCP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27255 views

The prosecutor general's office is investigating 28 criminal cases related to the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian servicemen, and so far 4 suspects, 2 indictments and 1 convicted person have been charged.

We are investigating 28 proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the invaders – UCP

The prosecutor general's office is investigating 28 criminal proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. In these proceedings, 4 persons were notified of suspicion, 2 investigations have already been completed and indictments have been sent to the court, and one person has been convicted. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

We already have information about which officers gave a criminal order not to capture the Ukrainian military, but to kill them with inhuman rigidity. Now we are checking this information, and based on the results of inspections and investigative actions, prosecutors and investigators will make a decision on notifying them of suspicion

Kostin said.

He noted that it is very important that we managed to get evidence that the occupiers who did this acted on orders, because this is another confirmation that the murder and torture of prisoners of war, civilians -  this is a planned strategy of the Russian Federation.

In total, we are currently investigating 28 criminal proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. In these proceedings, 4 persons were notified of suspicion, an investigation has already been completed against 2 persons and indictments have been sent to court, and one person has been convicted

 - said Kostin.   

Addition

The prosecutor general reported that  the identity of the defender of Ukraine, who  was beheaded by the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region, was established. Also identified the Russian commanders responsible for the brutal murder.

 earlier it was reported that in the Donetsk region, during aerial reconnaissance, the Defense Forces found a damaged armored vehicle of the Ukrainian military, which was carrying the severed head of a Ukrainian defender. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Kostin
Ukraine
Donetsk
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11