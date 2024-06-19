We are investigating 28 proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the invaders – UCP

The prosecutor general's office is investigating 28 criminal proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. In these proceedings, 4 persons were notified of suspicion, 2 investigations have already been completed and indictments have been sent to the court, and one person has been convicted. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

We already have information about which officers gave a criminal order not to capture the Ukrainian military, but to kill them with inhuman rigidity. Now we are checking this information, and based on the results of inspections and investigative actions, prosecutors and investigators will make a decision on notifying them of suspicion Kostin said.

He noted that it is very important that we managed to get evidence that the occupiers who did this acted on orders, because this is another confirmation that the murder and torture of prisoners of war, civilians - this is a planned strategy of the Russian Federation.

In total, we are currently investigating 28 criminal proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. In these proceedings, 4 persons were notified of suspicion, an investigation has already been completed against 2 persons and indictments have been sent to court, and one person has been convicted - said Kostin.

Addition

The prosecutor general reported that the identity of the defender of Ukraine, who was beheaded by the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region, was established. Also identified the Russian commanders responsible for the brutal murder.

earlier it was reported that in the Donetsk region, during aerial reconnaissance, the Defense Forces found a damaged armored vehicle of the Ukrainian military, which was carrying the severed head of a Ukrainian defender. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.