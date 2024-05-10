We are adding forces to the Kharkiv direction and along the state border: Zelensky says occupiers tried to expand operations against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the occupiers tried to expand operations against Ukraine today, UNN reports.

The main thing is Kharkiv region. Today, Russian troops tried to expand operations against Ukraine. We understand the size of the occupier's forces, we see their plan. Our soldiers, our artillery, our drones are responding to the occupier... We are adding our forces to the Kharkiv direction. Both along the line of our state border and along the entire front line, we will invariably destroy the occupier in such a way as to disrupt any Russian offensive intentions - Zelensky said during his evening video address.

According to Zelenskyy, the Chief of Staff reported to him both in the morning and in the evening, and he is constantly in touch with the Minister of Defense - everything necessary to protect our positions is provided.

"It all depends on the resilience of our soldiers, and everyone who holds their ground now holds the ground for the whole of Ukraine. It is important that our partners support our soldiers and Ukrainian resilience with timely supplies. Really timely. The package that really helps is the weapons brought to Ukraine, not just the announcement of the package. I thank every leader who perceives the situation in this way," the President summarized.

