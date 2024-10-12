Warehouses burned in Kherson due to enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, warehouses caught fire due to Russian shelling. Rescuers were forced to interrupt firefighting due to constant attacks. Over the past day, the occupiers shelled 22 settlements in the region, injuring 4 people.
In Kherson, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Central District as a result of an enemy attack, with no casualties. Due to constant enemy attacks, rescuers had to interrupt firefighting. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Yesterday afternoon, the occupation forces attacked the central district of Kherson. Warehouses were hit. A fire broke out at the site of the "arrival"
According to him, due to constant repeated attacks, rescuers had to retreat to a safe place several times and return to extinguishing the fire. The fire has now been completely extinguished.
There were no reports of casualties among the townspeople.
In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked 22 settlements over the past day, four people were wounded. Air defense shot down one enemy drone at night.